Washington state Police Officer Jonathan Shoop was murdered on Monday night and his partner was shot and injured following a pursuit of a vehicle that ended in a pedestrian being stuck.

The killer Henry E. Washington fired a weapon at the police SUV pursuing him. Black Lives Matter activist Henry Eugene Washington, 37, was arrested early the next morning. Washington was hiding on a rooftop not far from the scene of the crime.

Washington got out of his car and began firing at the police officers killing one and injuring the second officer.

Officer Jonathan Shoop was killed in the attack.

Henry Washington was a black lives matter activist.

Henry E. Washington has several photos of guns and money on his Facebook page.

Henry is a Black Lives Matter activist from Arizona who was in Washington state at the time.

His mother posted on Facebook that her son killed a cop and was asking for prayers.

Via The Post Millennial:

And the Post Millennial also posted audio of Eugene Washington calling his mother after the shooting.

FOX News reported:

Bothell Police said Shoop, who was “shot while attempting to stop a violator vehicle” and died at the scene, formerly served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was “well liked amongst his peers and throughout the community.” The alleged gunman, identified by The Everett Herald as Henry Eugene Washington, is now being held at the King County Jail on charges of homicide, felony and vehicular assault.

