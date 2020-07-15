https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-replaces-torn-statue-one/

An artist has replaced a statue that was toppled in the UK last month with a resin statue of a Black Lives Matter protester who had climbed on top of the base for a photo following the vandalism.

The resin statue, created by British artist Marc Quinn, is of the woman making the black power fist. The bronze statue that they had torn down was of merchant and slave trader Edward Colston, who is honored all over Bristol for the amount of money that he spent on charitable work in the area.

In 1808, David Hughson described Colston as “the great benefactor of the city of Bristol, who, in his lifetime, expended more than 70,000L. [£] in charitable institutions.”

“My friend showed me a picture on Instagram of Jen standing on the plinth in Bristol with her fist in a Black Power salute,” Quinn said in a press release about the statue. “My first, instant thought was how incredible it would be to make a sculpture of her, in that instant.”

“It is such a powerful image, of a moment I felt had to be materialized, forever. I contacted Jen via social media to discuss the idea of the sculpture and she told me she wanted to collaborate,” the artist added.

Liberals kneeled before the statue and made the black power gesture after it was unveiled, and a brave woman filming them scolded them for their actions.

It was not put up by the city therefore it’s not illegal to pull it down. Get it done today! pic.twitter.com/6Jixfm05Ys — (@LucidCaucasity) July 15, 2020

CNN reports, “the work, officially titled ‘A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020,’ is intended to be temporary. The artist confirmed that he did not received permission from authorities to erect the statue. Should the artwork be sold, Quinn said that profits will be donated to two charities, chosen by Reid, that promote the inclusion of Black history in school curricula.”

“Jen and I are not putting this sculpture on the plinth as a permanent solution to what should be there — it’s a spark which we hope will help to bring continued attention to this vital and pressing issue,” Quinn said.

The divisive and politically charged statue sparked elation from the left, and outrage from the right. Many called for the statue celebrating the violent movement to be torn down.

Oh no no no. That is offensive. Pull it down! What’s good for one is good for all! https://t.co/rCcQn7NPiT — DissentingOpinion (@DissentingOpin1) July 15, 2020

I told you this would happen. They rip down our statues and replace them with their own. This is not about “equality” this is about black supremacy. If this is allowed to stand you know the White race is DONE. TEAR IT DOWN TODAY! https://t.co/u43Khwk0UZ pic.twitter.com/TLW7ReJT2h — (@LucidCaucasity) July 15, 2020

Tear it down https://t.co/qXeTyIrdrG — Ralph Malph (@RalphMa33563799) July 15, 2020

Americans, be ready to take down the statues to black supremacy that are about to start popping up in America. Get right with the fact that you’ll be arrested doing it, get bail funds ready and such. It’s coming. — (@LucidCaucasity) July 15, 2020

UPDATE: The city has said that they did not approve the statue and it will be removed.

**UPDATE**

Bristol city council on the abomination of a BLM Marxist statue on the spot where they destroyed the Edward Colston one – have said they didn’t allow it & it will be removed. Not good enough, there’s no way they didn’t know, two huge trucks & channel 4 on hand. Liars! — BuzzingBee 🐝 🤍 ⚪️ 🤍 (@Buzzing__Bee) July 15, 2020

