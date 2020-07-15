https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/boom-president-trump-picks-10-points-rasmussen-polling-one-week/
Rasmussen reports disclosed today that the polls for the 2020 Presidential election show a basically tied race. This is horrible news for the Biden campaign as President Trump picked up 10 points in the past week in polling.
The Washington Examiner reported today:
In just one week, President Trump has clawed back from one of his biggest poll deficits to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
In the latest Rasmussen Reports’s weekly White House Watch, Trump trails Biden 44% to 47%, nearly within the margin of error.
A week ago, Rasmussen had a 10-point gap. In the last week, Trump pushed his law-and-order theme, Vice President Mike Pence promoted the “Great American Comeback,” and Wall Street bounced back amid positive expectations of a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
While Trump has often cited Rasmussen surveys, the outfit weighs Democrats more than Republicans and only polls likely voters, which is considered a more accurate gauge than adults that several other polls, including Gallup, survey.
Rasmussen reported their results as follows:
President Trump has jumped back into the race and now trails Joe Biden by just three points in Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds the likely Democratic presidential nominee earning 47% support among Likely U.S. Voters to Trump’s 44%. Five percent (5%) prefer some other candidate. Four percent (4%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
It looks like according to polling the 2020 Presidential race is virtually tied. This is horrible news for Democrats who traditionally use bogus polls to discourage Republican voter turnout and coverup their voter fraud.