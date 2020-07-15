https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/boom-president-trump-picks-10-points-rasmussen-polling-one-week/

The Washington Examiner reported today:

In just one week, President Trump has clawed back from one of his biggest poll deficits to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports’s weekly White House Watch, Trump trails Biden 44% to 47%, nearly within the margin of error.

A week ago, Rasmussen had a 10-point gap. In the last week, Trump pushed his law-and-order theme, Vice President Mike Pence promoted the “Great American Comeback,” and Wall Street bounced back amid positive expectations of a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.

While Trump has often cited Rasmussen surveys, the outfit weighs Democrats more than Republicans and only polls likely voters, which is considered a more accurate gauge than adults that several other polls, including Gallup, survey.