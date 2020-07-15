https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-brad-parscale-out-as-trump-campaign-manager-campaign-names-replacement

The Trump campaign has removed Brad Parscale from his role as campaign manager and reassigned him to a role as senior adviser for digital and data.

The campaign has reportedly named Bill Stepien as its new campaign manager, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

NEWS – Trump shaking up campaign. Bill Stepien to become manager, Parscale to stay on as senior adviser for digital and data, per campaign officials. Story TK. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 16, 2020

