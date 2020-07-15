https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-joe-bidens-twitter-account-hacked/

The Twitter account belonging to former Vice President Joe Biden was hacked on Wednesday, the account belonging to former President Barack Obama was hacked shortly after.

Many other massive figures and accounts were also hacked, including Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg, Elon Musk, Uber, Warren Buffet, Apple and Bill Gates.

The tweet was live on Biden’s page for less than two minutes.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s Twitter Accounts HACKED… Along With Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Kanye West and MORE

“I am giving back to my community due to Covid-19!” said the tweet from Obama’s account, which has since been deleted. “All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000!”

The hackers used the accounts to request money be sent to a Bitcoin wallet, which raked in tens of thousands of dollars in minutes. They claimed that any funds would be returned to the sender, doubled.

163 transactions in few minutes time, more than $40,000 raised by hackers who took over Bill Gates Twitter . A minute of silence for those who fell for the scam.

#billgates #hacked pic.twitter.com/9cHkJbPTDa — melted♥️ (@Fiction49613028) July 15, 2020

“It’s unclear how widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals, suggesting that someone has either found a severe security loophole in Twitter’s login process or third-party app, or that the perpetrator has somehow gained access to a Twitter employee’s admin privileges,” the Verge reports.

The first scam tweet appears to have been at 4:17PM ET from Elon Musk’s account. It said, “I‘m feeling generous because of Covid-19. I’ll double any BTC payment sent to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!” It also contained the address of the crypto wallet being used in all of the hacked tweets.

The original tweet from Musk’s account was quickly deleted, but another one went right up.

“Feeling grateful doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes,” it read before also getting deleted.

From there, more and more accounts continued to be taken over, including nearly all major Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency accounts — even the Bitcoin flagship.

Twitter is blocking searches of the accounts linked to the hack… no results for “from:joebiden” “from:elonmusk” etc…even apple is locked.#hacked pic.twitter.com/eyzzmuhscd — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) July 15, 2020

The account belonging to Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu was hacked with a similar tweet, but written in Hebrew.

The account for CashApp, a Twitter owned company, was also hacked.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

