Brad Parscale is OUT as Trump Campaign Manager!
Bill Stepien is taking over campaign.

I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who…

Posted by Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

