Brad Parscale is OUT as Trump Campaign Manager!
Bill Stepien is taking over campaign.
I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who…
Posted by Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, July 15, 2020
NEWS – Trump shaking up campaign. Bill Stepien to become manager, Parscale to stay on as senior adviser for digital and data, per campaign officials. Story TK.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 16, 2020
