The Twitter accounts of multiple high-profile individuals, including presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West, have seemingly been compromised as part of an apparent bitcoin scam.

Those accounts, in addition to others, have been sending out tweets asking for bitcoin donations in exchange for a rapid return on investment.

For example, Kanye West tweeted: “I am giving back to my community due to COVID-19. All bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled.”

According to The Verge, corporate accounts for Apple and Uber also appear to have been targeted, “suggesting that someone has either found a severe security loophole in Twitter’s login process or has gained access to a Twitter employee’s admin privileges.”

Reports indicate that the Twitter accounts of former President Obama, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have also been affected.

It looks like Joe Biden was also hacked… pic.twitter.com/621SliPEiA — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 15, 2020

