(SACRAMENTO BEE) — Pastor Greg Fairrington had a lot to say during a pair of fiery sermons the first two Sundays of July.

Addressing his south Placer County congregation as well as leaders of other churches, Fairrington called for fewer coronavirus-related restrictions on places of worship; told viewers watching his service via internet livestream it was “time to come back” and pray in person; bashed the “fake media” for its coverage of the pandemic; criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response to the health crisis; and announced, briefly, that he himself plans to run for governor of California.

After having said all that from the pulpit at Destiny Christian Church, it wasn’t too much of a surprise when Fairrington, lead pastor of the large Pentecostal church in Rocklin, declared Monday on social media that he has no intention of obeying Newsom’s order telling places of worship across most of the state that they must once again cease all indoor activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has been worsening since June.

