Left-wing radio host Charlamagne tha God suggested on Wednesday that ViacomCBS terminating its relationship with Nick Cannon following remarks by Cannon that were viewed as anti-Semitic and anti-white was proof that Jewish people “have the power.”

“Listen, Nick is my guy,” Charlamagne tha God said. “I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.”

“I can’t wait until the day black people are able to fire people for saying things about us that we deem racist,” he continued. “We can barely get cops fired for actually killing us. They fired Nick for referencing a theory written by a psychologist on racism.”

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens responded to Charlamagne tha God’s comments by tweeting: “I respect @cthagod, but his comment that Nick Cannon’s firing proves ‘Jews have the power’ is off base. Did the hundreds of white people who have been fired over these past few months for disagreeing with the radical goals of black lives matter prove that we have the power?”

“Thousands of blacks promoted to comply with BLM,” Owens continued. “Thousands of whites fired for disagreeing, and everyone pretended it was cool. ONE black man gets fired and now it’s ‘the Jews have power’? Nope.”

