https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/college-suspend-expel-students-host-parties-15-plus-amid-covid/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The dean of students at Tulane University has threatened to suspend or expel any student who hosts a party with more than 15 people, and has also encouraged the campus community to report to administrators and campus police any peers who violate her edict.

A July 7 message from Erica Woodley, dean of students at the private university, scolded students for throwing parties over the Fourth of July weekend despite coronavirus and warned them to stop.

Woodley called the parties, which students posted about on social media, “disruptive” and stated the behavior by partygoers was “disrespectful, selfish and dangerous and not in line with Tulane values.”

