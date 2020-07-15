http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RFxr33R1LMI/

Sean “Diddy” Combs offered Nick Cannon a job on his Revolt TV network — just hours after Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS Wednesday for making anti-Semitic remarks.

“@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!!” the hip-hop mogul tweeted on Wednesday alongside a fist and heart emoji. “We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

Cannon has yet to respond to Diddy’s offer via Twitter or a rep. ViacomCBS terminated its relationship with the “Wild ‘n Out” host, after Cannon called black people the “true Hebrews” and praised the controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, during an episode of his YouTube talk show, “Cannon’s Class” on June 30.

Although Cannon has not apologized, he did explain in a lengthy statement via Facebook that his comments have “no malice intentions.”

A rep for ViacomCBS condemned Cannon’s remarks Wednesday, adding “we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

ViacomCBS is the parent company of Nickelodeon and MTV, which produces “Wild ‘n Out.” Cannon, 39, served as chairman of Nickelodeon’s TeenNick division.

