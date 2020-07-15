https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/dogs-not-blame-pandemic-says-study/

(STUDY FINDS) — AURORA, Colo. — Rest easy, dog lovers. Our beloved canine companions aren’t responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

A study from earlier this year claims the SARS-CoV-2 virus made the jump to humans via dogs. Now, a new collaborative project involving a team of researchers from all over the world is challenging that hypothesis and calling the original study “scientifically flawed.”

The initial study linking dogs to the coronavirus offers no real evidence to validate its claims, researchers say.

