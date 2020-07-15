https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/dow-posts-4-day-winning-streak-jumps-200-points/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose Wednesday on the back of positive coronavirus vaccine news and a blowout quarter from Goldman Sachs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 157 points higher, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 was up 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The major averages were off their session highs, however, as Amazon fell 1.7% and Netflix dropped nearly 1%. Alphabet and Microsoft were also down.

Data published by the New England Journal of Medicine showed Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine produced a “robust” immune response, or neutralizing antibodies, in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial.

