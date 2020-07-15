https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/RonnyJackson-Trump-texas/2020/07/15/id/977409

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson told Newsmax TV the endorsement from President Donald Trump helped propel him to victory in Texas’ 13th Congressional District GOP runoff.

“I was honored to have the president’s endorsement, and obviously it made a big difference up here. This is Trump country up here. We’re the most conservative Republican district in the country and the president carries a lot of weight up here,” Jackson told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Jackson, who served as the White House physician from 2006 to 2018, won 55% of the vote in his district, which includes 41 counties in Texas.

Now, Jackson has to face Democrat Gus Trujillo, who won his party’s runoff on Tuesday.

Republican Mac Thornberry, who had represented the district in Congress since 1995, decided not to seek reelection.

Jackson said the heavily red district will likely stay Republican come general election time.

“This is the most conservative district in the United States … The reality is whoever won the race last night, which turned out to be me, is most likely going to be the congressman in this district. I’m not being presumptuous. We got one more race ahead of us. We’re going to take it seriously and fight hard … This is really just a Republican area,” Jackson said.

