Former NBA star Dwyane Wade posted and quickly deleted a message of support for rapper Nick Cannon, on Wednesday.

The former Miami Heat shooting guard jumped to Twitter to say, “Nick Cannon, we are with you, keep leading.”

Wade soon tried to delete the tweet, but not before screenshots were taken:

Cannon, 39, was fired by ViacomCBS after a recent podcast in which he repeated several anti-Semitic comments in a discussion with consistent anti-Semite and hip hop figure, Professor Griff.

ViacomCBS noted that it had words with Cannon, but apparently, the conversation did not go well, and it appears the rapper refused to back down from the comments on the podcast. So, the entertainment giant fired him.

In a statement, the company said, “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” CBS added.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind, and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company insisted.

Wade has since tried to “clarify” what he meant with his supportive message for Cannon.

“I want to clarify my now-deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create,” he tweeted.

I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

