https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Jerry-Falwell-Jr-Evangelical-Christians/2020/07/15/id/977354

President of Liberty University Jerry Falwell Jr. thinks Evangelical Christian support for President Donald Trump will be greater in 2020 than it was in 2016.

Falwell shared his opinion during a Tuesday interview with SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Tonight.”

He told host Matt Boyle that “there’s no question” that Evangelical support for Trump “has strengthened.”

“I have board members who travel. I have one board member who lost his legs in Vietnam. He travels from military base to military base, from church to church. He says everywhere he goes [he meets] people who were hesitant to vote for Trump in 2016, [but] Evangelicals are 100% behind him, now,” Falwell said. “I have pastors on my board to tell me the same thing. They can see the support. They can feel it.”

Falwell commented on a Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll released Tuesday that found 90% of Evangelical Christians support Trump’s reelection. He said the results don’t surprise him.

“It doesn’t surprise me a bit,” he said of the poll results. “It wouldn’t surprise me if it was higher than 90%.”

He said “every Evangelical I’ve run into at every major event has [told me], ‘We were hesitant. We thought you were a little nuts for supporting [Trump] in 2016, but we are 100% behind him, now.’”

Falwell pointed out how important Supreme Court nominations are to Evangelical Christians. The Supreme Court is “one place the president can make a difference on social issues,” he said.

