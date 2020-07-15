https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fauci-whitehouse-taskforce-resign/2020/07/15/id/977421

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday he would resign from the White House coronavirus task force if asked.

His comments to InStyle magazine comes a day after Peter Navarro, the White House’s director for the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, criticized Fauci in a USA Today op-ed for – among other things – claiming in February that the novel coronavirus was “low risk.”

“I see myself in that role as long as I feel that I’m being useful, and I’m valued in it, and the White House wants me,” Fauci said. “If any of the above change, then I would step down.”

Fauci, who has been head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, said he doesn’t plan to leave that job either.

“I don’t see any termination within the near future because I judge (my career) by my energy and my effectiveness. And right now, with all due modesty, I think I’m pretty effective.”

“I certainly am energetic. And I think everybody thinks I’m doing more than an outstanding job,” he said. “I have a wife with incredibly good judgment, who will probably give me the signal when it’s time to step down. But I don’t think we’re anywhere near that right now.”

He said he can’t be dismissed from his job at the institute by the White House. The position falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the executive branch.

Fauci characterized his relationship with President Donald Trump as “good” but doesn’t have much contact anymore.

“You know, it’s complicated. Because in some respects I have a very good relationship with him,” Fauci said. “During the times that I was seeing him a fair amount, it was quite a collegial relationship. And in many respects, it probably still is, but I don’t see him very much anymore.”

