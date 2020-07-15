https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fired-va-staffer-west-virginia-admits-killing-seven-patients-insulin/

Nursing Assistant Rita Mays admitted this week to intentionally killing seven US veterans with insulin.

She worked overnight at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Federal officials were investigating the mysterious deaths at the VA medical center.

BREAKING: First photo of Reta Mays, former VA Medical Center nursing aide who admitted to killing seven veterans and trying to kill another by giving them insulin they didn’t need. pic.twitter.com/55jxcozWmd

NBC New York reported:

A former staffer at a veterans hospital in West Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin, capping a sweeping federal investigation into a series of mysterious deaths at the medical center.

Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, was charged with seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. She faces life sentences for each murder.

At a plea hearing, Mays, 46, admitted to purposely killing the veterans, injecting them with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the hospital in northern West Virginia between 2017 and 2018. Her voice cracked throughout the hearing as she answered a judge’s questions. She shook and appeared to weep as details of the charges were read aloud.