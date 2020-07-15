https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/07/15/four-in-ten-americans-are-already-boycotting-china-over-coronavirus-malfeasance-n645163

Most Americans blame China for abetting the global coronavirus pandemic and more than four in ten have already begun boycotting Chinese goods or have stopped using Chinese-owned apps like TikTok. Most Americans also think the U.S. should cut its trade dependence on China after the pandemic.

A new Pipslay Research survey released Tuesday found that most Americans say China is to some degree responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Forty-four percent of Americans said the Chinese “could have stopped or contained the pandemic spread,” while 21 percent said Beijing “created this crisis intentionally.” Only 35 percent agreed with the statement that China “also suffered the consequences like the rest of us.”

The survey asked respondents, “Do you personally plant to take steps to register your protest against China?” Most Americans (66 percent) said, “Yes,” while only 34 percent said, “No.”

One in five (20 percent) agreed with the statement, “I have already stopped buying ‘made in China’ products,” and another 14 percent said, “I have already stopped buying Chinese products/brands.” Eight percent said, “I have already stopped using Chinese apps.” Another 24 percent said, “I plan to take some step/steps soon.”

Pipslay Research asked, “Do you think the U.S. should cut down on its trade dependency on China post the pandemic?” Most Americans (61 percent) said America should cut down on the trade dependency, while only about one-in-five (21 percent) said no, while 18 percent said they were not sure.

What did China do?

The Chinese Communist Party lied to cover up the coronavirus pandemic early on, and waited until after 5 million people had already left Wuhan before locking down the city at the center of the outbreak. The party also reportedly destroyed early samples of the virus and silenced doctors who tried to warn the world about it. A University of Southampton study found that if the Communist Party had enacted quarantine measures three weeks earlier, the coronavirus spread would have been reduced by 95 percent.

When the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted that the coronavirus might transmit from person to person, the Chinese government told the WHO to remove that statement, and the WHO complied. China requested personal protective equipment (PPE) from across the world, and received 2.4 billion pieces. Later, when other countries asked China for PPE, China extorted them — only sending valuable medical aid if political leaders agreed to publicly praise Beijing. Chinese companies also sent faulty medical gear to European countries and to the U.S. Meanwhile, the Communist Party also prevented U.S. companies from shipping their own medical gear back home, where it is sorely needed.

The State of Missouri has already filed a lawsuit to hold China accountable, and there is a growing chorus of voices demanding the U.S. sue the Chinese Communist Party in an international court. China has even threatened U.S. senators by name who dared to call Beijing to account for its malfeasance. Americans want to see China held accountable.

Meanwhile, revelations about the Chinese mistreatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang have been met with sanctions from the U.S. This week, China slapped sanctions and a travel ban on Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), along with Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Religious Freedom Ambassador Sam Brownback. This also comes amid Beijing’s aggressive takeover of Hong Kong, its attacks on the religious freedom of Christians, and a crackdown on foreign travel to Tibet. China has also started border skirmishes with India.

U.S.-China relations appear to be reaching a breaking point. America needs to hold Beijing accountable for its coronavirus malfeasance, its foreign aggression, and its oppression of its own citizens. It seems the American people are already voting with their feet on this issue.

