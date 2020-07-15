https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dean-cuomo-coronavirus-poster/2020/07/15/id/977428

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean excoriated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday for being “tone deaf” after he praised himself for his response to the novel coronavirus by having a poster produced that touted his purported success.

Dean has been critical of Cuomo’s actions, particularly his executive order that insisted nursing homes and long-term care facilities accept recovering patients infected with the virus, after both of her in-laws, who were in a nursing home, died of COVID-19.

“It’s not funny. It’s tone-deaf,” Dean said on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” which had Brian Kilmeade as a guest host. “And it makes my heart hurt because we are still mourning our loved ones.

“And we think that part of the reason is because Gov. Cuomo allowed over 6,000 COVID recovering patients into nursing homes for 46 days straight.”

Cuomo has dismissed the criticism, at one point claiming the order was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He’s blamed everyone except himself,” Dean said. “He’s blamed God, Fox News, the New York Post, Mother Nature, everyone except the person who signed the order for recovering patients to go into nursing homes and spread the virus like wildfire.”

“The one thing I will say, Brian, is that that poster is showing how egotistical he is. And that’s why it’s getting play on some of the channel in the mainstream media that were not covering this devastating order. So for that I am really glad of his arrogance and his indifference to people who have died because of his order.”

