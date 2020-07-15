https://www.dailywire.com/news/full-black-supremacist-nick-cannon-criticized-for-racist-anti-white-remarks

Nick Cannon faced sharp criticism, especially from members of the black community, after footage hit the internet of him speaking openly and disparagingly about white people on an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.”

The 39-year-old former Nickelodeon star said whites are inferior to blacks, adding that white people are “savages” who “only way that they can act is evil” and “have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive.”

Outkick the Coverage’s Jason Whitlock tied Cannon’s anti-white remarks to recent commentary from actor Terry Crews, who warned against black supremacist ideology in relation to the far-left Black Lives Matter movement.

“This tweet took a lot of heat,” he said captioning Crews. “I thought of it today when reading about Nick Cannon….. Teaching racism is at an all-time high. Don’t be a professor of bigotry.”

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister,” the tweet from Crews read. “I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure [Black Lives Matter] doesn’t morph into [Black Lives Better].”

“Angry Black Girl” author Elexus Jionde noted that Cannon’s remarks are a “remix” on ideology that has rationalized past genocides.

“I’m adding a sixth point inspired by Nick Cannon: Thinking black people are a superior race, a remixed regurgitation of white supremacy and the same thinking that has rationalized genocide and abuse across the ages,” she said.

Rapper Zuby captioned the post of Cannon, “Yikes… Nick Cannon has gone full black supremacist. This is 100% certified racist.”

Responding to backlash for calling out the racist remarks, Zuby posted: “My criticism of Nick Cannon has drawn a lot of weirdos to my page, who think what he said was right. To be 100% clear, I oppose racism in ALL directions. Anti-black, anti-white, anti-brown, anti-jewish.”

“If that bothers you, it doesn’t make me a ‘coon,” Zuby added. “It makes you an idiot.”

“This is a really great example of what racism actually sounds like. The word is misused so often that you can forget what it actually means. Luckily the bigot [Nick Cannon] is here to demonstrate!” wrote Daily Wire podcast host and columnist Matt Walsh.

“Nick Cannon is an open bigot who literally called white people evil savages. A white person would be canceled in a heartbeat for saying that about another race and not one person on Earth would defend him. The same rules should apply to Nick and we should absolutely insist on it,” Walsh later added.

“Nick Cannon sure is a f***in’ racist,” Human Events’ Ian Miles Cheong stated bluntly.

During the podcast, Cannon said “melanated people” have “power,” making those without it fearful.

“Melanin is so powerful, connects us in a way, that the reason why they fear blacks is because of the lack that they have of it,” he said, adding, “When you see a person that has a lack of pigment, a lack of melanin, they fear that they will be annihilated.”

“So, therefore, however they got the power, they had a lack of compassion,” Cannon continued. “Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. You know soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

“They didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate their skin, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” Cannon said. “So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. […] They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough environments, so they’re acting as animals. So they are the ones that are actually closer to animals, they are the ones that are actually the true savages.”

The comments triggered ViacomCBS to terminate their relationship with Cannon, though the company cited only the actor’s anti-Semitic remarks, saying nothing about his anti-white commentary.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company’s statement said. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

WATCH:

