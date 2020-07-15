https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/ghislaine-maxwell-secret-spouse-lips-sealed/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell has a secret spouse whose identity she refuses to reveal, according to prosecutors.

New details about both Maxwell’s arrest, her New Hampshire hideaway, and now her secret spouse emerged as part of a Tuesday virtual hearing in which U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled that the “risks are simply too great” to allow Maxwell to be released on bail.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said during the hearing that Maxwell has a spouse whose identity she refuses to divulge.

“In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed cosigners of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse, whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services,” Moe said, according to the New York Post.

She added: “There’s no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever.”

Maxwell pleaded “not guilty” to allegations that she groomed minors for sex with Epstein and is set to go to trial July 12, 2021, until which time she will remain in prison.

Maxwell’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation on the matter. Prosecutors declined to comment to the DCNF.

Over 500 people listened to the hearing remotely which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell should not be given bail due to a number of factors that indicate she poses an “extreme flight risk,” such as her vast array of wealth dispersed through several countries, which she has not thoroughly disclosed, her strong international ties and her demonstrated ability to hide herself from the public.

Maxwell’s attorneys argued that her wealth should not be a factor in whether or not she was denied bail, offering as examples several notable cases in which high profile figures were given bail and still showed up for their trial.

The British socialite and heiress, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire.

A grand jury for the U.S. District Court of Southern New York grand jury indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

