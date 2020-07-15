Revenues expected to be down by more than £25m as effects of pandemic hit media industry

The Guardian has announced plans to make job cuts in both editorial and commercial roles, as the economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the media industry.

The proposals could affect up to 180 jobs – 110 in departments such as advertising, Guardian Jobs, marketing roles, and the Guardian Live events business, with 70 coming from editorial.

The editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, and the Guardian Media Group chief executive, Annette Thomas, said in a joint statement to staff that the pandemic had created an “unsustainable financial outlook for the Guardian” with revenues expected to be down by more than £25m on the year’s budget.

They said Guardian Media Group, the parent company of the Guardian and the Observer, was facing “unsustainable annual losses in future years unless we take decisive action” to reduce costs.

Viner and Thomas said they remained committed to keeping the Guardian free-to-read and not following the paywall model adopted by many rivals. Instead, they will concentrate on the Guardian’s digital growth and focus on its reader revenue model.

“Despite the pressures that coronavirus has placed on our business, our unique reader relationship model has proved successful, and the strategy of the past few years has been the right one,” they said.

Asked whether the job losses would be reached through a voluntary redundancy process, a spokesperson for Guardian Media Group said: “We will discuss all our proposals, including redundancy terms, during collective consultation with our employee and trade union representatives.”

Guardian Media Group announced the plans alongside its results for the 2019-20 financial year, which cover the 12 months to the end of March.

They show that before the pandemic the company’s revenues had dipped slightly to £223.5m, with growth from reader contributions making up for a fall in advertising income.