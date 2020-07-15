https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/miraculous-writer-someone-didnt-even-know-report-year-ago-rep-devin-nunes-mueller-op-ed-washington-post/

Devin Nunes was with Elizabeth MacDonald on FOX Business yesterday and he addressed the same question that many people have had since last weekend’s op-ed in the Washington Post supposedly drafted by corrupt cop and senile Robert Mueller. How did he ever even write the op-ed?

Representative Devin Nunes was on FOX Business yesterday and he shared what many of us were wondering:

Mueller should be subpoenaed.  If I was Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that subpoena would have went out a week ago.   Mueller didn’t know what the heck was going on, he didn’t even know his own report.  And I will say that if he wrote that [the op-ed in the Washington Post], he’s a miraculous writer for someone who didn’t even know what was in his report a year ago.  To write something like that and put it in the Washington Post within hours of the commutation of the sentence – it’s quite amazing isn’t it?

It is highly unlikely Robert Mueller even wrote his Christmas cards this year.  He is similar to Joe Biden – the years of corruption have finally caught up with him.

