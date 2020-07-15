https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/miraculous-writer-someone-didnt-even-know-report-year-ago-rep-devin-nunes-mueller-op-ed-washington-post/
Devin Nunes was with Elizabeth MacDonald on FOX Business yesterday and he addressed the same question that many people have had since last weekend’s op-ed in the Washington Post supposedly drafted by corrupt cop and senile Robert Mueller. How did he ever even write the op-ed?
Representative Devin Nunes was on FOX Business yesterday and he shared what many of us were wondering:
Mueller should be subpoenaed. If I was Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that subpoena would have went out a week ago. Mueller didn’t know what the heck was going on, he didn’t even know his own report. And I will say that if he wrote that [the op-ed in the Washington Post], he’s a miraculous writer for someone who didn’t even know what was in his report a year ago. To write something like that and put it in the Washington Post within hours of the commutation of the sentence – it’s quite amazing isn’t it?
