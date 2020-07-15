https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/huge-news-national-association-police-unions-give-president-trump-key-endorsement-joe-biden-refused-talk-group-video/

THIS IS HUGE!

President Trump on Wednesday received the key endorsement from the National Association of Police Organizations.

Mick McHale, National Association of Police Organizations President said Joe Biden would not even talk to the groups this week.

This group endorsed Joe Biden in 2008 and 2012.

YUGE: National Association of Police Organizations endorses Trump. “We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers” https://t.co/80XcwBKh6m — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) July 15, 2020

McHale said Joe Biden would not address the group this year.

Democrats are clearly running against law and order.

Mick McHale: President Trump addressed our board on Monday. They same opportunity was given to Vice President Joe Biden and as to why the same participation did not occur I would defer you to the Vice President and or the leadership of his campaign.

Via The Evening Edit:

