A Michigan man reportedly won a $2 million lottery prize — after inadvertently receiving the wrong ticket from a store clerk.

What are the details?

The 57-year-old unnamed man reportedly went to put air in his wife’s truck tire at a gas station in Eastpointe, a suburb of Detroit.

While there, the lucky man decided to purchase a lottery ticket. He had his eye on a $10 Lucky 7 scratch-off, but instead, a store clerk reportedly handed over a $20 ticket in error.

In a statement to the Michigan Lottery, the man said, “I stopped to put air in my wife’s truck tire and I needed some change for the machine. I went in to get change and asked for a $10 Lucky 7’s ticket. The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake.”

The clerk, realizing his mistake, reportedly offered to exchange the ticket for the man, but the man said that he had an inkling it might be important to keep this particular ticket.

“He offered to exchange it for me, but something told me to keep it,” he explained. “I am sure glad I did!”

He’s taking the money

The Associated Press reported that the man decided to take the money in a lump sum of $1.3 million rather than spread a $2 million annuity out over a period of years.

The Michigan Lottery reported that the man, who is a resident of Macomb County, plans to purchase a new home.

The lucky winner says he plans to save the rest.

