The United States earlier this week issued a warning to China over its maritime claims in the South China Sea, referring to Beijing’s activity as “illegal,” marking the first time that Washington explicitly supported a ruling in 2016 by an international tribunal at The Hague that China had violated international law with its actions, Fox News reports.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said in a statement that the U.S. is “making clear” that “Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.”

“Beijing uses intimidation to undermine the sovereign rights of Southeast Asian coastal states in the South China Sea, bully them out of offshore resources, assert unilateral dominion, and replace international law with ‘might makes right.’ Beijing’s approach has been clear for years,” he continued. “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has no legal grounds to unilaterally impose its will on the region.”

Pompeo’s announcement could lead to military confrontations with Beijing and sanctions against Chinese companies.

China in recent years has ramped up its military activity and naval presence in the region, which has potentially rich oil and gas resources and abundant fisheries.

The Philippines, which has a mutual defense treaty with the U.S., brought the case against China in the Hague.

