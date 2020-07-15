https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/indianapolis-police-release-surveillance-photos-time-jessica-whitakers-murder-seek-help-identifying-potential-suspects/

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released images of people believed to have been involved or who may have witnessed the murder of Jessica Doty Whitaker, the young mother killed for saying that “All Lives Matter.”

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the people seen in the footage, saying that they may have witnessed something or be persons of interest.

“The people depicted in the pictures may be witnesses and/or persons of interest in the death of Jessica Doty-Whitaker,” the department said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the people in the photos is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Doty Whitaker was walking by the canal in Indianapolis after a Fourth of July celebration with her fiance and two friends when they were approached by a group of people saying that “Black Lives Matter.” Someone in the group had allegedly used the word “n-gga” speaking to their friends in a non-disparaging way, which the BLM supporters took offense to.

During the confrontation, Whitaker said that “All Lives Matter.” The situation escalated and the BLM supporters drew weapons. This prompted the young woman’s fiance to also pull out a weapon and deescalate the situation, so they thought. Instead, the murderers waited for the group to walk by again and ambushed them, repeatedly shooting Whitaker.

The local and national media attempted to cover up what happened, initially only reporting that the situation began with a “disagreement about Black Lives Matter language.” Another article lumped her death in a report about there having been two shootings in the area in recent weeks, the other being a black teenager who had been attempting an armed robbery when he was shot. Following a massively viral article from the Gateway Pundit explaining what really happened, the media began to report that someone in her friend group, which consisted of another couple, had used the word “n-gga” amongst eachother.

When asked about the conversation that the group of friends were having, her father told the Gateway Pundit that he didn’t know about it and that the shooting was due to her saying “All Lives Matter.”

Whitaker’s sister Jennifer told Gateway Pundit that there was not a racist bone in her sister’s body.

“People are going to say what they want to justify this, but it’s not justified. She was not racist in any way. That is not how we were raised,” Jennifer said.

Meanwhile, the family is continuing to grieve and attempt to explain to her three year old son why his mother is not coming home.

“It’s heartwrenching to watch my mother explain to my three year old nephew that mommy is an angel in heaven,” Jennifer explained, adding that he asks “when we can go get her and bring her back.”

A GoFundMe for her funeral expenses and a trust for her son has raised over $79,000.

