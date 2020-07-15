https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/instagram-threatens-delete-don-jrs-account-posting-hypocritical-headlines-cnn-hydroxychloroquine/

Instagram on Wednesday threatened to delete Don Jr.’s account for posting hypocritical headlines from CNN about Hydroxychloroquine.

President Trump very early on encouraged people infected with Coronavirus to take the affordable anti-malaria drug along with a Z-pac.

The Democrat-media complex hammered President Trump and told the public that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective and dangerous.

A couple weeks ago, the media finally admitted hydroxychloroquine was a relatively safe and effective treatment.

The social media overlords however are working overtime to protect the fake news media and now Instagram is threatening to delete Don Jr.’s account with over 3.1 million followers.

“Your account may be deleted,” Instagram, a photo-sharing app owned by Facebook said in a warning to the President’s son. “Some of your previous posts didn’t follow our Community Guidelines.”

The offense?

Donald Trump Jr. posted two different headlines from CNN about hydroxychloroquine.

These are actual CNN headlines.

“President Trump is wrong in so many ways about hydroxychloroquine studies. Here are the facts.” – CNN reported on April 11.

On July 2, CNN had a change of heart: “Study finds hydroxychloroquine helped Coronavirus patients survive better.”

BREAKING: Instagram is now threatening to remove the account of @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting these hypocritical headlines from CNN about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/krvUgViL0y — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 15, 2020

