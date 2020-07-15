https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/not-funny-tone-deaf-makes-heart-hurt-janice-dean-goes-off-governor-cuomos-crowing-coronavirus-video/

FOX News weather forecaster Janice Dean lost both of her in-laws last month to the coronavirus.

Dean’s in-laws were both at assisted living homes and BOTH DIED from the coronavirus.

Janice Dean is convinced the reason they are no longer living is because of Governor Cuomo’s nursing home policy.

The actions of New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo have led to thousands of coronavirus deaths in the state.

New York state was the epicenter of the coronavirus. The state totaled over 32,000 deaths.

New York State has the worst coronavirus numbers in the world. The mortality rate in New York is significantly higher than any country in the world today!

Janice Dean on Wednesday night joined Brian Kilmeade on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss Cuomo’s latest crowing on New York’s coronavirus response.

Janice Dean: My husband lost both of this parents. His mom, Dee, in an assisted living facility and his dad in a nursing home. They died of coronavirus alone. We never had a funeral. we never had a wake. We weren’t able to see them before they died. And to see Governor Cuomo on television just this last week talking about his love life and this disgusting poster that is basically a depiction of the 32,000 people who died. It’s not funny. It’s tone deaf. And it makes my heart hurt because we’re still mourning our loved ones. And we think part of the reason is is because Governor Cuomo allowed over 6,000 COVID patients into nursing homes.

Janice told Brian Kilmeade she will attend the hearings next month on the New York nursing home COVID crisis.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

