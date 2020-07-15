https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/jake-tapper-stunner-cnn-hack-slams-governor-cuomo-crowing-late-night-worst-coronavirus-numbers-nation-world-video/

On Monday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a poster at his press conference Monday that celebrates his response to the COVID-19 China coronavirus that devastated New York state and especially New York City this year.

New York state ended up being the epicenter of the coronavirus. The state totaled over 32,000 deaths.

The new poster is cynically topped with a statement by Cuomo, “Wake Up America! Forget the Politics, Get Smart!”

This is an outrageous statement by the New York Governor especially considering New York State has the worst coronavirus numbers in the world. The mortality rate in New York is significantly higher than any country in the world today!

As reported earlier according to the Worldometer:

** New York State has 1,668 deaths per one million residents.

** No country comes close to New York state in number of deaths per million residents!

The closest country is the UK that has 660 deaths per million residents!

And yet Cuomo is making the rounds on late night TV as if he is some sort of hero!

You just can’t make this up!

Well, CNN’s Jake Tapper was not having it!

NY state has lost more than 32,000 lives to COVID-19. So while it’s great that the numbers have gone down, it’s perplexing to see crowing, Cuomo going on Fallon, etc. No other state has lost as many lives, not even close. New Jersey is next with 17,000+https://t.co/aIphqXdWYz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 14, 2020

Jake Tapper even blasted Governor Cuomo live on CNN.

Stunning!

Jake Tapper: A lot of the crowing, and Governor Cuomo going on late night, is offending New Yorkers given the fact that this is the highest death toll more than any state, more than 32,000 dad the next closest is New Jersey with 17,000. Are people going to be talking about what Governor Cuomo did for decades to come in the way he hopes?

Zing!

Hats off to @jaketapper for telling it like it is here. pic.twitter.com/7UVjLasPVs — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 15, 2020

