Evangelical Christian support for President Donald Trump will be greater in 2020’s presidential election than in 2016, predicted Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, sharing his comments on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Matt Boyle.

Ninety percent of Evangelical Christians support Trump’s reelection, according to a recent Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll. Boyle invited Falwell’s remarks on the poll’s findings.

Falwell replied, “There’s no question about it. The Evangelical support [for Trump] has strengthened. I have board members who travel. I have one board member who lost his legs in Vietnam. He travels from military base to military base, from church to church. He says everywhere he goes [he meets] people who were hesitant to vote for Trump in 2016, [but] Evangelicals are 100 percent behind him, now.”

Falwell continued, “I have pastors on my board to tell me the same thing. They can see the support. They can feel it.”

Falwell shared, “Every Evangelical I’ve run into at every major event has [told me], ‘We were hesitant. We thought you were a little nuts for supporting [Trump] in 2016, but we are 100 percent behind him, now.’ It doesn’t surprise me a bit. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was higher than 90 percent.”

Falwell highlighted the importance of Supreme Court nominations to Evangelical Christians. The Supreme Court is “one place the president can make a difference on social issues,” he said.

