Democrats are putting all their money on this guy.
Wow.
Joe Biden was on Phoenix Channel 12 this morning.
He opened up the conversation saying Arizona is an important city.
12 News Host Mark Curtis: “Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Good to see you sir and look, Arizona is very much in play in 2020 so we appreciate you taking the time to talk to the people of our state.”
Joe Biden: “Look, oh, it’s an important city…”
Via Robby Starbuck:
Joe Biden: “Arizona’s an important city.”
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 15, 2020