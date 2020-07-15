https://www.theepochtimes.com/judge-halts-second-planned-federal-execution_3424282.html

A federal judge on Wednesday morning blocked the Trump administration from resuming its federal executions, delaying the administration’s second execution from proceeding just hours before it was due to take place.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, for the second time this week, granted a preliminary injunction to Wesley Ira Purkey, who was set to die by lethal injection later on Wednesday in a federal prison in Indiana. Purkey, 68, was convicted in 2003 of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl. His lawyers objected to his execution, arguing that he suffers from dementia and no longer understands his punishment.

Chutkan also issued another preliminary injunction on Wednesday for Purkey and two other two death row inmates—Dustin Lee Honken and Keith Dwayne Nelson—in a related case challenging the administration’s new execution protocol, which replaced a three-drug protocol to a single drug called pentobarbital sodium.

In that case, the judge said the inmates still had pending claims that needed to be evaluated and that if the inmates were not granted injunctive relief, they would suffer irreparable harm.

She also reiterated that it was not in the public’s interest to execute the inmates before they have had an opportunity to avail themselves of the legal process to challenge their executions.

“[T]he court finds that the public interest is served by preliminarily enjoining Plaintiffs’ executions because it will allow judicial review of whether the United States Government’s planned execution protocol complies with federal law, and to ensure that it does so in the future,” she wrote in her order (pdf).

The Justice Department immediately filed a notice to appeal to challenge both injunctions in the appeals court.

A similar process took place earlier this week when Chutkan granted the death row inmates a preliminary injunction just hours before the execution of Daniel Lee—the first execution in 17 years—was set to take place.

That order was overturned by the Supreme Court hours later making way for the federal government to carry out Lee’s execution. He was put to death hours later on Tuesday morning at FCI Terre Haute, a federal prison in Indiana.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates later.

