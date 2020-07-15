https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/judith-miller-new-york-times-bari-weiss-resignation/2020/07/15/id/977255

The resignation of New York Times editor and writer Bari Weiss demonstrated the paper’s “illiberal” attitude, journalist Judith Miller argues.

In a piece for the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal, Miller recapped Weiss’ dramatic exit from the Times — which Weiss made public by posting a lengthy open letter to the paper’s publisher A. G. Sulzberger on her website.

Weiss said she was bullied by staff members at the paper and the general public on Twitter, was called a Nazi and accused of “writing about the Jews again,” and felt herself being pushed out by managers.

Miller pointed out the Times’ “evidently censorious climate,” alluding to claims that the paper is not as welcome to ideas and opinions — in particular those that fall right of center — as it claims to be.

“In a statement, acting editorial page editor Kathleen Kingbury said that the paper appreciated ‘the many contributions that Bari made to Times Opinion,'” Miller wrote. “A Times spokesperson said that Sulzberger was not planning to issue a public response to Weiss’ letter. But given the evidently censorious climate at the paper of record these days, silence should not surprise us.”

What may have been “the last straw” for Weiss’ time at the paper, according to economics professor Glenn Loury, was her decision to sign a controversial open letter about “rising illiberalism” across the country that was published by Harper’s Magazine.

“What a shame — for the country, and on the Times,” Loury told Miller. He called Weiss “courageous” for speaking out.

