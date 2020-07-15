https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/junk-science-joe-biden-says-9-years-left-stop-global-warming-video/

This is intelligent conversation on the left.

These people are dangerous and insane.

Joe Biden held another bizarre “rally” for reporters yesterday.

Joe Biden’s rallies only include reporters lately and usually take place in a gym with several circles taped on the floor.

During his event Joe Biden warned reporters we only have 9 years to stop global warming before the damage is irreversible.

[embedded content]