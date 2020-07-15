https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kanye-west-presidential-race-dropout/2020/07/15/id/977376

Rapper Kanye West has dropped out of the presidential race, according to New York Magazine.

After announcing his candidacy via Twitter on July 4, West told election strategist Steve Kramer he was bowing out of the race.

West hired Kramer to get his name on the ballot in states such as Florida and South Carolina. Kramer said he was “working over weekend there, formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.”

Kramer said he didn’t know why West quit but told New York Magazine, “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today.”

Even after the dropout, Kramer continues to support the billionaire rapper, saying, “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

West has not personally announced he has suspended his White House bid.

