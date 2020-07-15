https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kareem-abdul-jabbar-outrage-anti-semitism-hypocrisy/2020/07/15/id/977407

Hollywood and the sports world were outraged over the oppression of Blacks, but they have showed a “meh-rage” over anti-Semitism, which is “an indisputable sign of the coming Apatholypse,” according to NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“The lesson never changes, so why is it so hard for some people to learn: No one is free until everyone is free,” the Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer wrote in The Hollywood Reporter. “As Martin Luther King Jr. explained: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality.’ So, let’s act like it.

“If we’re going to be outraged by injustice, let’s be outraged by injustice against anyone.”

Abdul-Jabbar was rebuking the “recent incidents of anti-Semitic tweets” from the likes of musician Ice Cube, NFL receiver DeSean Jackson, and former NBA player Stephen Jackson, saying “the shocking lack of massive indignation” will prove to be “a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“Given the New Woke-fulness in Hollywood and the sports world, we expected more passionate public outrage,” he wrote. “What we got was a shrug of meh-rage.

“When reading the dark squishy entrails of popular culture, meh-rage in the face of sustained prejudice is an indisputable sign of the coming Apatholypse: apathy to all forms of social justice. After all, if it’s OK to discriminate against one group of people by hauling out cultural stereotypes without much pushback, it must be OK to do the same to others. Illogic begets illogic.”

