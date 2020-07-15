https://www.dailywire.com/news/khan-5-radical-goals-of-the-black-lives-matter-organization-the-media-ignores
Black Lives Matter, as an organization, is diametrically opposed to the majority of Americans of every race, creed, and color, not just the American way of life. With the help of mainstream media coverage, which sanitizes its radical views and goals, the organization has hoodwinked many well-intentioned Americans and will continue to do so with its particular brand of neo-Marxism, deconstruction of traditional values, and calculated outrage. Amid the rapid spread and scope of the movement in recent months, here are five ways in which the organization’s values and goals clash with the majority of Americans.
1. BLM seeks to abolish traditional family values
Read members only content for just 99¢
You’ll also unlock an ad-free experience and the Daily Wire mobile app and help support the web’s best conservative commentary.