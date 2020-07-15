https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcfarland-hong-kong-huawei/2020/07/15/id/977347

China’s actions concerning Hong Kong, along with the coronavirus pandemic, were the “final straw” for the Trump administration where China is concerned, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and NSA Robert O’ Brien have been on a “full-court press” for the world’s free-market democracies to “come together to stand up to China because of property theft, because of the militarization, and because of coronavirus and Hong Kong,” McFarland said on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.”

But with China “reneging” on its promise to allow Hong Kong to have its own laws, and the lack of transparency on coronavirus, things have changed, she added.

Meanwhile, there is “no such thing” as a Chinese company that’s independent of the country’s Communist Party, or an independent student, said McFarland.

She added that Britain’s decision to ban Huawei from its 5G system and to take it out of previous networks is “really significant.”

“We had urged them for years [to] ban Huawei and they refused, but now they changed course,” said McFarland.

She also commented about the ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia collusion probe, saying that she is concerned that the Justice Department could decide to wait until after the November election to start charging people.

“If that happens, it will be buried so deep the archeologists won’t find it,” she said. “It’s important to get that stuff out now because crimes were committed. Abuses were committed, and unless those people are held to account, it will happen again and again and again. What effectively they tried to do was undermine the 2016 election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

