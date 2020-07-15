http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5vSfeUo-JUU/

Lawyers representing GOP congressional candidate Laura Loomer and the conservative nonprofit Freedom Watch have asked the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals to take up a case that alleges big tech companies like Facebook and Google discriminate against conservative content.

The filing alleges that the ultimate motive of big tech companies that have censored Republicans and conservative over the past few years is to reduce President Donald Trump’s chances of reelection.

“The aim of this conspiracy to suppress politically conservative content is to ‘take down President Donald Trump’ and his administration,” says the filing.

Lawyer Larry Klayman explained to WND that the filing “asks the full appellate court to overturn the dismissal of their class action complaint against social media companies for restraint of trade, attempted monopolization and illegal political discrimination in a public forum against conservatives, libertarians and people of faith, as the law in the District of Columbia forbids such discrimination.”

“The three-judge panel who originally heard the case issued a very short opinion affirming the lower court’s dismissal by a Trump-appointed judge, Trevor McFadden, who improperly deep-sixed the case because he took it upon himself, rather than allowing it to go to discovery and then a jury trial, to decide it was not plausible. However, contrary to Judge McFadden’s improper dismissal, the Antitrust Division, my alma mater, does find it plausible and is about to file a similar suit against Google.”

Klayman said that the ultimate purpose of Big Tech censorship is to “harm anyone who supports President Trump and Republican candidates, as well as publishes conservative, libertarian and faith-based content in general.”

In a comment to Breitbart News, Laura Loomer, who is running in the Republican primary to contest Florida’s 21st congressional district, said tackling big tech censorship is crucial to Trump’s reelection chances.

“My legal battle against the Silicon Valley Big Tech Tyrants is America’s battle,” said Loomer “For far too long, these companies have been silencing peaceful political speech in an effort to support the political agenda of Left.”

“The massive censorship and cancel culture campaign these companies are currently participating in through an anti-competitive and discriminatory collaboration is primarily being used as a tool to target and silence conservatives and supporters of President Trump in an effort to help the Democrats win the 2020 election.”

