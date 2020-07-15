http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T-xrJWbu6mU/

A Louisiana couple behind bars who allegedly raped their teenage daughter are facing charges of rape and incest, authorities said.

Jose Martinez, 38, and Donna Martinez, 37, were the focus of a recent investigation conducted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office juvenile unit into a rape complaint filed Monday, July 13, WGNO reported.

The sheriff’s office said, “Detectives began an investigation and learned that Donna arranged for her 16-year-old daughter to have sexual intercourse with her husband Jose.”

Deputies arrested the couple after they both admitted to the crime, charging Jose Martinez with one count of first-degree rape and Donna Martinez with principal to first-degree rape.

Jose and Donna Martinez are currently being held on $200,000 bond in the Ascension Parish Jail, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Martinez couple are not the first to be charged with incest recently. A couple from Kentucky were charged with incest in July 2019 for allegedly having sexual intercourse while being biologically related.

