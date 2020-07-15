http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mfTQnjl_5EA/

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is discouraging Marylanders from traveling out-of-state after other states are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases.

Hogan made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference where he said a recent increase in COVID-19 cases has been linked to bars.

“We’re also advising that Marylanders refrain from traveling to areas that are experiencing rapidly escalating numbers,” Hogan said. “Any Marylander who is traveling to or is returning from travel out-of-state, especially from those states that are experiencing spiking numbers, should get tested.”

Hogan doubled down on people needing to wear masks in businesses, on public transportation and should continue to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

