(FOX NEWS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is urging its members in Utah to wear face masks in public as temples reopen.

Leaders of the Latter-day Saints, more commonly referred to as Mormons, sent out the email Friday as the state, where about 62 percent of the 3.1 million residents are members of the church, set a record with 867 new coronavirus cases.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic unlike any the world has experienced in more than a century,” states the email obtained by Deseret News. “Latter-day Saints are not immune.”

