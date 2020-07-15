http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HXx0JwpID3A/

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network political analyst Jason Johnson predicted President Donald Trump would not leave office if he loses his re-election bid in November.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Well, I guess, Jason, the only thing scarier than Donald Trump continuing to show us who he is, is asking the question, what will he do if he’s facing a defeat? What is sort of in your bucket of worries about the desperate measures he’ll turn to ahead of November?”

Johnson said, “Well, so, you know, he’s already made it clear he’s stoking racial violence. I remember back in the 2016 Democratic convention when all the people got on stage, most of us were probably there and they were singing, you know, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love,” and I thought it was corny at the time, but now it actually makes sense. That is actually what America is looking for.”

He continued, “The president’s only way of combatting that is by saying, look, vigilantes, attack the governor of Michigan, refuse to wear a mask. If he ends up losing, and I am convinced right now if we look at the numbers, we look at the economic data, look at the demographic data, the only way that Donald Trump can win this fall is if he cheats and if cheats at a massive level. And if he does not win. If it looks like a week out he’s still losing Pennsylvania by double digits and losing Michigan and losing Florida and losing North Carolina and having to spend money in Arizona, I have long believed that Donald Trump will not leave office. We have to remember, the fear that I have is not just that he won’t leave, but remember, because so many of these ballots are going to be coming in by mail, we’re not going to have a new president on election night. It’s going to take weeks.”

“You going to have militia showing up at vote counting places threatening people,” Johnson added. “We are in for a very, very difficult couple of months. We may be comfortable at the polling numbers now, but we have to remember that we have a president that is a proto-dictator and will do anything in his power to stay out, regardless of what the numbers say.”

