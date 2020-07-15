https://www.theblaze.com/news/museum-curator-forced-to-resign-for-saying-the-museum-should-accept-art-from-white-male-artists

Apparently, even museums must cancel white artists in the far-left’s woke utopia.

Gary Garrels, a senior curator at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, was forced to resign after museum rank-and-file staff demanded his termination for saying at a recent staff meeting, “we will definitely still continue to collect white male artists.”

In a petition, museum staff demanded his “non-negotiable” removal.

“Gary’s removal from SFMOMA is non-negotiable. Considering his lengthy tenure at this institution, we ask just how long have his toxic white supremacist beliefs regarding race and equity directed his position curating the content of the museum?” the petition read.

The petition claims Garrels is “obtuse (at best)” or “deliberately racist (at worst) — yet did not cite any examples of the alleged racism. The petitioners only cited Garrels’ comments at the staff meeting and his belief that “reverse racism” exists, an idea the petition characterizes as “vitriolic.”

Garrels responded to the criticism by resigning, according to artnet.com.

As it turned out, the petitioners’ did not truthfully frame their grievances.

In fact, Garrels said he did not say it was important to collect art from white male artists, but that it would amount to “reverse discrimination” of art from such artists were intentionally excluded from the museum’s gallery.

“I want to offer my personal and sincere apology to every one of you. I realized almost as soon as I used the term ‘reverse discrimination’ that this is an offensive term and was an extremely poor choice of words on my part. I am very sorry at how upsetting these words were to many staff,” Garrels told museum staff in an email.

He added, “I do not believe I have ever said that it is important to collect the art of white men. I have said that it is important that we do not exclude consideration of the art of white men.”

