https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/museum-forces-racist-curator-accepts-white-artists/

One of the nation’s most prominent art curators resigned after employees of his museum circulated a petition accusing him of racism for stating that refusing to collect the works of white artists would amount to reverse discrimination.

The petition declared the removal of Gary Garrels, the senior curator of painting and sculpture at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, “is non-negotiable,” reported Artnet.com

“Considering his lengthy tenure at this institution, we ask just how long have his toxic white supremacist beliefs regarding race and equity directed his position curating the content of the museum?” the petition stated.

Last week, Garrels was confronted by an employee during an all-staff Zoom meeting for concluding a presentation saying, “Don’t worry, we will definitely still continue to collect white artists.”

TRENDING: Doctors association: Here’s how to stop COVID surge

Garrels insisted at the Zoom meeting that avoiding collecting from white people would amount to “reverse discrimination.”

The remark prompted the petition calling for his resignation, which had been signed by 180 people by the time of Artnet.com’s report.

It characterized Garrels’ use of the term “reverse discrimination” as “violent language.”

Garrels, who had 20 years of experience at the museum, apologized in an email to staff on Saturday for any harm his words caused.

“I realized almost as soon as I used the term ‘reverse discrimination’ that this is an offensive term and was an extremely poor choice of words on my part. I am very sorry at how upsetting these words were to many staff,” he said.

But Garrels, whose last day will be July 31, said he wanted to make clear “that I do not believe I have ever said that it is important to collect the art of white men.”

“I have said that it is important that we do not exclude consideration of the art of white men,” he wrote.

Garrels said “true diversity and the fight for real equality is the important battle of our time” and that he would “contribute … in any way that I can to reach that goal.”

Nevertheless, he said, “I realize in the current climate, I can no longer effectively work at SFMOMA.”

Artnet.com reported his resignation was accepted by the museum’s director, Neal Benezra, and its board of trustees. But Benezra praised Garrels, saying there “are few curators over the course of SFMOMA’s 85-year history who have made as profound a contribution to the museum and our community as Gary Garrels.”

The shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic already has forced the museum to lay off or reduce the hours of 30% of its staff.

But Artnet.com said the museum also has been the subject of criticism regarding its treatment of employees of color. Garrels is the fourth employee to leave this month amid the internal turmoil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

