On Wednesday, the National Association of Police Organizations, which backed Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2008 and 2012, issued an open letter endorsing President Trump for reelection, thanking him for his “steadfast” support for law enforcement.

Leaders of the group, which is comprised of over 1,000 police associations and boasts 241,000 sworn officers nationwide, met with President Trump on Monday. Trump said on Monday, “Our officers have been under vicious assault. Reckless politicians have defamed our heroes as the enemy…These radical politicians want to defund and abolish the police.” He added, “My administration is pro-safety, pro-police and anti-crime.”

NAPO President Michael McHale’s letter announcing the endorsement noted the “unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” adding, “We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers.”

NAPO did not endorse a candidate in 2016.

McHale’s letter stated:

On behalf of the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), I am very pleased to formally announce NAPO”s endorsement of your reelection campaign for President of the United States. Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many. We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers; your signing into law the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act; your advocacy and signing into law the legislation which permanently authorizes funds to support 9/11 first responders and their families; your revitalization of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to help reduce violent crime; and your unflagging recognition that America’s law enforcement officers, just like any other citizens, have Constitutional rights, too. NAPO is a coalition of police unions and associations from across the United States that serves to advance the interests of America’s law enforcement through legislative and legal advocacy, political action, and education. Founded in 1978, NAPO now represents more than 1,000 police units and associations, and 241,000 sworn law enforcement officers, who share common a dedication to fair and effective crime control and law enforcement. NAPO is pleased to support your reelection campaign, and we are confident of your continued strong support of America’s law enforcement community.

Speaking on Fox News at the beginning of June, McHale asserted: “As we’re seeing, many of our groups, of our associations throughout the country, are being placed in harm’s way. As you have seen the last couple of days, many police leaders throughout the nation have given their opinion and their objections to what they’ve witnessed as a result of the tragedy that took place in Minnesota. However, our men and women of our association and all law enforcement are still compelled to be a line of defense to protect the innocent. It’s a tragedy what’s taken place; many elected officials and professionals have clearly identified that the agitators that have taken part throughout this nation are undermining the message that the peaceful protesters are attempting to deliver.”

