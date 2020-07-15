https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/national-museum-african-american-history-culture-promotes-racist-anti-american-communist-propaganda/

The National Museum of African American History & Culture promoted racist, anti-American Communist propaganda.

Rugged individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, and responsibility are signs of whiteness.

This is pure Marxism.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture also attacked Christianity and the idea of property ownership.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s Twitter Accounts HACKED… Along With Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Kanye West and MORE

Also, keeping track of time, sticking to a schedule, viewing time as a commodity, planning for the future, celebrating Easter and Christmas, making decisions are an ‘aspect of whiteness.’

Being polite, being stoic, not airing personal dirty laundry and acting appropriately in public are all aspects of whiteness.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture wants to make you aware of certain signs of whiteness: Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, more. (via @RpwWilliams)https://t.co/k9X3u4Suas pic.twitter.com/gWYOeEh4vu — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 15, 2020

The info for the racist, Communist graphic was provided by an HR consultant named Judith Katz.

The info for this graphic was provided not by an academic, but by an HR consultant named Judith Katz whose company says it advises ExxonMobil, United Airlines, DuPont, etc. https://t.co/TBX44hh0d8 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) July 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

