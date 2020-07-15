https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/national-museum-african-american-history-culture-promotes-racist-anti-american-communist-propaganda/

The National Museum of African American History & Culture promoted racist, anti-American Communist propaganda.

Rugged individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, and responsibility are signs of whiteness.

This is pure Marxism.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture also attacked Christianity and the idea of property ownership.

Also, keeping track of time, sticking to a schedule, viewing time as a commodity, planning for the future, celebrating Easter and Christmas, making decisions are an ‘aspect of whiteness.’

Being polite, being stoic, not airing personal dirty laundry and acting appropriately in public are all aspects of whiteness.

The info for the racist, Communist graphic was provided by an HR consultant named Judith Katz.

