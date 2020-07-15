https://www.dailywire.com/news/nick-cannon-hits-back-at-viacomcbs-after-firing-him-respect-the-power-of-the-black-community

After ViacomCBS fired him for making blatantly anti-Semitic/anti-white comments — suggesting that black people are the “true Hebrews” and white people are “true savages’ — Nick Cannon is now demanding full ownership of his MTV show “Wild ‘N Out.”

In a lengthy Facebook post published on Wednesday, Cannon said that ViacomCBS fired him without due process or giving him any chance to rectify the situation.

“I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another,” he wrote. “Instead, the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man. I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community.”

“I also went as far as to reach out to Ms. Shari Redstone, the owner of Viacom, to have a conversation of reconciliation and actually apologize if I said anything that pained or hurt her or her community,” he continued. “Dead Silence! So that’s when I realized they don’t want a conversation or growth, they wanted to put the young negro in his place. They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry, and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with.”

Cannon concluded his post by demanding full ownership of his show “Wild ‘N Out.”

“Now I am the one making demands,” Cannon wrote. “I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

On Tuesday, a video of Nick Cannon making vile anti-white remarks went viral across the internet in which he suggested that white people are inferior to black people due to the lack of melanin in their skin.

“When we talk about the power of melanated people,” he said on an episode of “Cannon’s Class”. “Melanin is so powerful, connects us in a way, that the reason why they fear blacks is because of the lack that they have of it.”

Cannon argued that this lack of pigment in their skin leads white people to fear genetic annihilation.

“When you see a person that has a lack of pigment, a lack of melanin, they fear that they will be annihilated,” he said. “So, therefore, however they got the power, they had a lack of compassion. Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. You know soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

In the same program, Cannon also argued that black people are the “true Hebrews” while promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Within hours, ViacomCBS terminated him.

